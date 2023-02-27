Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kolon Industries 2022 net income down 3 pct to 197.8 bln won

All News 16:34 February 27, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- Kolon Industries Inc. on Monday reported its 2022 net income of 197.8 billion won (US$149.5 million), down 3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 242.5 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 252.7 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 15.1 percent to 5.36 trillion won.
