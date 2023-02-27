German icon Jurgen Klinsmann named new S. Korea men's football head coach
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- Jurgen Klinsmann, a German World Cup hero synonymous with the country's success in the 1990s, has been named the new head coach of the South Korean men's national football team.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) said Monday Klinsmann has agreed to a deal that will take him through the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Klinsmann, 58, will make his South Korea coaching debut on March 24 in a friendly against Colombia in Ulsan, some 30 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Klinsmann helped West Germany to the 1990 FIFA World Cup title. Considered one of the greatest players ever, Klinsmann is the first player to score at least three goals at three consecutive World Cups.
He later coached Germany and also the United States men's national teams.
