Chinese firm participates in Incheon International Airport's duty-free auction: sources
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- China's state-run duty-free operator, China Duty Free Group Co. (CDFG), has participated in the license bidding at Incheon International Airport, industry sources said Monday.
Four South Korean companies -- Lotte Hotel, Hotel Shilla, Shinsegae and Hyundai Department Store Duty Free -- have also submitted bids for a ten-year license for five duty-free sections, including cosmetics, perfume, liquor, tobacco, fashion, accessories and luxury goods, in the airport's Terminal 1, set to start in July 1, they said.
If CDFG, the world's largest duty-free retailer, wins the auction, it will become the second foreign travel retailer to do business at South Korea's main gateway, after Hong Kong-based DFS Group won an operating license back in the early 2000s.
Dufry AG, a Swiss-based travel retailer, was said to participate as well but dropped out.
The Korea Customs Service and Incheon International Airport Corp. are set to review the bidding proposals and select an operator for each category by next month.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
BTS ranks second on IFPI's 2022 chart for top global artists
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
Appellate court rules in favor of gay couple seeking spousal health insurance coverage
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
N. Korean leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for new street in Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) N. Korea opens key party meeting on agriculture amid food crisis
-
Zelenskyy says S. Korea's military support will be positive for Ukraine: state media
-
National Assembly to vote on opposition leader arrest
-
Unification minister says it's 'too early' to determine whether N.K. leader's daughter is successor