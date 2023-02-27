Nat'l Assembly passes bill on new veterans affairs ministry, overseas Koreans agency
SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly on Monday approved a bill on upgrading the state agency on veterans affairs to a ministry-level body and establishing a new government agency to handle policies on overseas Koreans.
The revised Government Organization Act is expected to be endorsed by the Cabinet on Tuesday and take effect as early as June.
As part of the revision, a sub-ministry-level agency will be created under the foreign ministry and replace the Overseas Koreans Foundation.
The envisioned launch is aimed at strengthening government support for over 7 million Koreans living outside of their home country.
The new agency will also provide a one-stop service for consular, legal, military, educational and other functions previously handled by separate bodies.
The revision also calls for the establishment of the new Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, upgrading the current sub-ministry-level veterans affairs agency.
The promotion will allow the veterans affairs minister to fully participate in the Cabinet's decision-making process, instead of only sitting in on Cabinet meetings.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
BTS ranks second on IFPI's 2022 chart for top global artists
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
Appellate court rules in favor of gay couple seeking spousal health insurance coverage
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
N. Korean leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for new street in Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) N. Korea opens key party meeting on agriculture amid food crisis
-
National Assembly to vote on opposition leader arrest
-
Zelenskyy says S. Korea's military support will be positive for Ukraine: state media
-
Unification minister says it's 'too early' to determine whether N.K. leader's daughter is successor