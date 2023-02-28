S. Korea's tax revenue down 6.8 tln won in Jan.
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's tax revenue fell 6.8 trillion won (US$5.14 billion) in January from a year earlier amid the slump in the property and securities market, data showed Tuesday.
The government collected 42.9 trillion won in taxes in January, compared with 49.7 trillion won the previous year, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
The ministry said the decrease in tax revenue was partly blamed on higher gains in January 2022, as it collected more deferred taxes from businesses that were allowed to delay their payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Considering the factor, the ministry said the actual decrease in the tax revenue is estimated at around 1.5 trillion won.
By sector, the government's income tax collection moved down 800 billion won over the period to 12.4 trillion won, due to the collection of less capital gains taxes amid the slump in the local housing market following higher borrowing costs.
The number of homes traded in December came to 28,603, plunging 46.8 percent from a year earlier, according to separate data released by the finance ministry this month.
The collection of corporate taxes fell 700 billion won to 2.1 trillion won due to the base effect. That of value-added taxes also moved down 3.7 trillion won to 20.7 trillion won.
Taxes from stock transactions dropped 400 billion won to 800 billion won amid the bearish market, the data showed.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
BTS ranks second on IFPI's 2022 chart for top global artists
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
Ukrainian ambassador renews calls for Seoul's offer of lethal arms
-
Unification minister says it's 'too early' to determine whether N.K. leader's daughter is successor
-
(LEAD) German icon Jurgen Klinsmann named new S. Korea men's football head coach
-
German icon Jurgen Klinsmann named new S. Korea men's football head coach