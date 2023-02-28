(LEAD) Finance minister urges passage of bill on tax incentives for chipmakers
(ATTN: RECASTS throughout with revised ministry release; CHANGES slug, headline, photo)
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's chief economic policymaker called Tuesday for parliament to promptly pass a bill on providing more tax incentives to chipmakers amid the prolonged downturn in exports.
At a Cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho pointed out that the passage of the bill is necessary to beef up the competitiveness of the chip industry.
"Unfortunately, the bills that need to be urgently passed for the economy, including a revised tax law that aims to bolster the competitiveness of the country's strategic industries, such as chips, have not been passed at parliament," Choo said in a statement.
In January, the government said it plans to expand tax incentives for strategic industries, such as chips, amid the heightening competition in the global market.
Under the proposed tax code revision, the government will apply a higher tax credit rate of 15 percent on facility investment in the chip industry for conglomerates, which is above the revision of 8 percent passed at parliament in December.
The rate for small and midsized businesses will also rise from 16 percent to 25 percent.
South Korea's exports of chips, meanwhile, have been losing ground over recent months amid sluggish global demand.
Over the first 20 days of February, exports of chips, the backbone of Asia's No. 4 economy, dipped 43.9 percent to $3.8 billion, amid the downcycle of the semiconductor industry.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
BTS ranks second on IFPI's 2022 chart for top global artists
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
Ukrainian ambassador renews calls for Seoul's offer of lethal arms
-
Unification minister says it's 'too early' to determine whether N.K. leader's daughter is successor
-
(LEAD) German icon Jurgen Klinsmann named new S. Korea men's football head coach
-
German icon Jurgen Klinsmann named new S. Korea men's football head coach