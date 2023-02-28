Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 February 28, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 10/00 Cloudy 30
Incheon 09/01 Cloudy 30
Suwon 11/-4 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 13/-2 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 13/-3 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 09/-5 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 16/06 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 14/-1 Sunny 20
Gwangju 16/00 Cloudy 20
Jeju 17/05 Cloudy 20
Daegu 17/-1 Sunny 0
Busan 15/06 Sunny 10
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
BTS ranks second on IFPI's 2022 chart for top global artists
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
Most Saved
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
Ukrainian ambassador renews calls for Seoul's offer of lethal arms
-
Unification minister says it's 'too early' to determine whether N.K. leader's daughter is successor
-
(LEAD) German icon Jurgen Klinsmann named new S. Korea men's football head coach
-
German icon Jurgen Klinsmann named new S. Korea men's football head coach