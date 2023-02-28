Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 February 28, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/00 Cloudy 30

Incheon 09/01 Cloudy 30

Suwon 11/-4 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 13/-2 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 13/-3 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 09/-5 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 16/06 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 14/-1 Sunny 20

Gwangju 16/00 Cloudy 20

Jeju 17/05 Cloudy 20

Daegu 17/-1 Sunny 0

Busan 15/06 Sunny 10

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!