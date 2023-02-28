Monthly salary of wage earners up 4.1 pct in 2021

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- The average monthly salary of wage earners in South Korea rose 4.1 percent on-year in 2021, data showed Tuesday, on the back of higher salaries in the finance and energy industries.

Wage earners in Asia's fourth-largest economy took home a monthly average of 3.3 million won (US$2,669) in December 2021, up from 3.2 million won a year earlier, according to the report from Statistics Korea.

The average salary of the median income bracket came to 2.5 million won, up 3.3 percent from the previous year.

The figure for workers at conglomerates reached 5.63 million won, up 6.6 percent on-year. Those at small and midsized firms made 2.66 million won, up 2.9 percent over the period.

Workers in the financial and insurance sector reported the highest monthly salary of 7.26 million won, up 10 percent on-year.

Those in the electricity and gas industry also advanced 0.8 percent to 6.63 million won.

The monthly pay for male wage earners went up 4.7 percent on-year to 3.89 million won in December 2021. It was 1.5 times higher than the 2.56 million won made by female employees, which was up 3.7 percent.



Citizens and office workers walk on a sidewalk in central Seoul on Feb. 27, 2023. (Yonhap)

