Monthly salary of wage earners up 4.1 pct in 2021
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- The average monthly salary of wage earners in South Korea rose 4.1 percent on-year in 2021, data showed Tuesday, on the back of higher salaries in the finance and energy industries.
Wage earners in Asia's fourth-largest economy took home a monthly average of 3.3 million won (US$2,669) in December 2021, up from 3.2 million won a year earlier, according to the report from Statistics Korea.
The average salary of the median income bracket came to 2.5 million won, up 3.3 percent from the previous year.
The figure for workers at conglomerates reached 5.63 million won, up 6.6 percent on-year. Those at small and midsized firms made 2.66 million won, up 2.9 percent over the period.
Workers in the financial and insurance sector reported the highest monthly salary of 7.26 million won, up 10 percent on-year.
Those in the electricity and gas industry also advanced 0.8 percent to 6.63 million won.
The monthly pay for male wage earners went up 4.7 percent on-year to 3.89 million won in December 2021. It was 1.5 times higher than the 2.56 million won made by female employees, which was up 3.7 percent.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
BTS ranks second on IFPI's 2022 chart for top global artists
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
Ukrainian ambassador renews calls for Seoul's offer of lethal arms
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(LEAD) German icon Jurgen Klinsmann named new S. Korea men's football head coach
-
N. Korean leader calls for 'radical change' in agricultural output within few years
-
U.S. has no hostile intent but N. Korea continues to provoke: state dept.