S. Koreans' overseas direct purchases hit fresh high in 2022
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Koreans' direct purchases of foreign goods hit a fresh record high last year, data showed Tuesday, on the back of stronger demand for dietary supplements and electronics.
South Korean shoppers bought a total of US$4.72 billion worth of foreign goods directly from overseas in 2022, compared with $4.65 billion the previous year, according to the data compiled by the Korean Customs Service.
The growth, however, slowed from a 24 percent on-year gain in 2021, apparently due to the stronger U.S. dollar.
The number of orders came to 96.12 million, up 8.8 percent from 88.38 million in 2021, the data also showed.
Dietary supplements accounted for 16.3 percent of all orders, trailed by electronics with 13 percent and clothes with 11.9 percent.
By age group, people in their 40s accounted for 32 percent of the orders, followed by those in their 30s and 50s with 30 percent and 23 percent, respectively.
In terms of value, purchases from China accounted for 36.2 percent, followed by the United States at 33.6 percent and the European Union at 18.6 percent. Those from Japan took up 7 percent, the data also showed.
The customs agency, meanwhile, said the annual figure for 2023 is expected to surpass $5 billion and 100 million orders for the first time.
colin@yna.co.kr
