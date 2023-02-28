Trade terms worsen for 22nd straight month in Jan.
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's terms of trade worsened for the 22nd straight month in January from a year earlier as export prices fell at a faster pace than import prices, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The nation's net terms-of-trade index for goods came to 84.65 in January, down 5.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea.
From a month earlier, the index rose 1.6 percent.
The index is calculated by dividing the index for export prices by that for import prices. It shows the amount of imports a country can buy for each unit of exports, with a lower figure meaning worse trade terms.
In January, export prices fell 6.1 percent on-year, while import prices declined 0.9 percent, the data showed.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
BTS ranks second on IFPI's 2022 chart for top global artists
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
Ukrainian ambassador renews calls for Seoul's offer of lethal arms
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(LEAD) German icon Jurgen Klinsmann named new S. Korea men's football head coach
-
N. Korean leader calls for 'radical change' in agricultural output within few years
-
U.S. has no hostile intent but N. Korea continues to provoke: state dept.