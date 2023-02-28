Trade terms worsen for 22nd straight month in Jan.

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's terms of trade worsened for the 22nd straight month in January from a year earlier as export prices fell at a faster pace than import prices, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The nation's net terms-of-trade index for goods came to 84.65 in January, down 5.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea.

From a month earlier, the index rose 1.6 percent.

The index is calculated by dividing the index for export prices by that for import prices. It shows the amount of imports a country can buy for each unit of exports, with a lower figure meaning worse trade terms.

In January, export prices fell 6.1 percent on-year, while import prices declined 0.9 percent, the data showed.



