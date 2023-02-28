Late Colombian battalion leader named Korean War hero of the month

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's veterans ministry has chosen a late Colombian battalion commander as next month's Korean War hero for his leadership in front-line combat operations during the 1950-53 conflict, officials said Tuesday.

Retired Lt. Col. Alberto Ruiz Novoa is credited with successfully leading a set of key wartime missions, including Operation Barbula against enemy outposts in Cheorwon, 71 kilometers northeast of Seoul, in March 1953.

Shortly before his return home in June 1953, the South Korean government conferred the Eulji Order of Military Merit on him for his wartime contributions. Novoa later served as a Colombian minister of war.

During the Korean War, Colombia sent a total of 4,314 soldiers. Of them, 143 were killed and 567 wounded, according to the ministry.



This photo, released by South Korea's veterans ministry, shows Retired Lt. Col. Alberto Ruiz Novoa. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr

(END)