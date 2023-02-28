PM marks 63rd anniversary of pro-democracy uprising in Daegu
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday attended a ceremony to mark the 63rd anniversary of the pro-democracy uprising in the southeastern city of Daegu, Han's office said.
The protest occurred on Feb. 28, 1960, in Daegu as part of a nationwide movement against the government of then President Rhee Syng-man, who had been in power since 1948.
Han said the Daegu uprising sparked the April 19 pro-democracy movement in 1960 that led to the downfall of the Rhee government.
Han said the Daegu uprising was "to preserve the values of freedom, democracy, peace and prosperity without yielding to injustice and violence."
Han also pledged that the government will continue to make efforts to "enhance the value of patriotism and veterans of the nation's meritorious service."
