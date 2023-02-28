Banks' FX liquidity conditions 'sound' despite uncertainties: finance ministry
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean banks are maintaining sound foreign exchange liquidity conditions, the finance ministry said Tuesday, despite the growing uncertainties in the global foreign exchange market.
The assessment came after First Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-sun held a meeting with officials from the Bank of Korea and other financial regulators to check South Korea's health in the FX market, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Local banks' foreign liquidity coverage ratios -- a major gauge of foreign currency liquidity holdings -- stood at around 132 percent this month, which is much higher than a regulatory requirement of 80 percent, the ministry said.
"Amid the rising volatility in the global financial market on woes over the prolonged monetary tightening of the U.S. Fed, the war between Russia and Ukraine and the reopening of China are anticipated to give mixed impacts on the South Korean economy," Bang said during the meeting.
Bang also pointed out the importance of close coordination among finance-related organizations to monitor the country's FX market amid such risks.
The South Korean won, meanwhile, fell around 3.5 percent against the greenback so far this year.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
BTS ranks second on IFPI's 2022 chart for top global artists
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
Ukrainian ambassador renews calls for Seoul's offer of lethal arms
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(LEAD) German icon Jurgen Klinsmann named new S. Korea men's football head coach
-
N. Korean leader calls for 'radical change' in agricultural output within few years
-
U.S. has no hostile intent but N. Korea continues to provoke: state dept.