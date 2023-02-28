Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Overseas card spending jumps 19 pct in 2022 on eased virus curbs

All News 12:00 February 28, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Koreans' overseas card spending swelled nearly 19 percent in 2022 on the back of eased COVID-19 curbs, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The amount of money spent overseas by South Koreans with cards, including credit and debit cards, came to US$14.54 billion last year, up 18.9 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The 2022 tally represents a sharp increase from $10.31 billion in 2020, when the travel industry was hit the hardest by the COVID-19 lockdowns and from $12.23 billion in 2021, data showed.

The BOK said the overseas card spending grew as many countries eased their COVID-19 travel restrictions, such as the resumption of visa-free flights to Japan.

The number of South Korea's outbound travelers stood at 6.55 million in 2022, surging 5.3 times from 1.22 million from a year earlier, according to the data from the state-run Statistics Korea.

Overseas card spending jumps 19 pct in 2022 on eased virus curbs - 1

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#overseas card spending
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!