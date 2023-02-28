Overseas card spending jumps 19 pct in 2022 on eased virus curbs
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Koreans' overseas card spending swelled nearly 19 percent in 2022 on the back of eased COVID-19 curbs, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The amount of money spent overseas by South Koreans with cards, including credit and debit cards, came to US$14.54 billion last year, up 18.9 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The 2022 tally represents a sharp increase from $10.31 billion in 2020, when the travel industry was hit the hardest by the COVID-19 lockdowns and from $12.23 billion in 2021, data showed.
The BOK said the overseas card spending grew as many countries eased their COVID-19 travel restrictions, such as the resumption of visa-free flights to Japan.
The number of South Korea's outbound travelers stood at 6.55 million in 2022, surging 5.3 times from 1.22 million from a year earlier, according to the data from the state-run Statistics Korea.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
BTS ranks second on IFPI's 2022 chart for top global artists
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
Ukrainian ambassador renews calls for Seoul's offer of lethal arms
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
(LEAD) German icon Jurgen Klinsmann named new S. Korea men's football head coach
-
N. Korean leader calls for 'radical change' in agricultural output within few years
-
U.S. has no hostile intent but N. Korea continues to provoke: state dept.