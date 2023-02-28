Unification ministry launches advisory committee to help build unification policy vision
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's unification ministry on Tuesday launched an advisory committee consisting of experts from academia and civic groups to lay out a new long-term vision on the Korean Peninsula's unification.
Consisting of 34 experts, the Unification Future Planning Committee will be tasked with helping the development of Seoul's unification policy and building related consensus at home and abroad, according to the ministry.
The ministry has announced a plan to draw up a new policy blueprint for unification, tentatively named the "New Future Initiative on Unification," within the year to pave the groundwork for a peaceful unification based on freedom and democratic values.
The committee, headed by professor Kim Young-ho of Sungshin Women's University, will have sub-panels on five areas, including the military, economic affairs and human rights, under its wing.
It will hold its inaugural meeting in mid-March, attended by Unification Minister Kwon Young-se, and plans to have regular quarterly sessions.
