The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:06 February 28, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.54 3.53
2-M 3.59 3.58
3-M 3.64 3.63
6-M 3.75 3.73
12-M 3.84 3.80
(END)
