Seoul shares up nearly 1 pct late Tue. morning
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.98 percent higher late Tuesday morning, as large-cap tech and auto stocks extended gains.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had advanced 23.63 points to 2,426.27 as of 11:20 a.m.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics rose 1.7 percent, and top battery maker LG Energy Solution shot up more than 3 percent.
No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 2 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia added 0.8 percent.
In contrast, biopharmaceutical giant Celltrion was down 0.3 percent. Korea Zinc, a major nonferrous metal smelter, slid 0.5 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,316.40 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., up 6.6 won from Monday's close.
