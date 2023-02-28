S. Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team performs at Australian air show
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- A group of South Korean T-50B supersonic jets streaked over a southeastern Australian city during the opening ceremony of a major international air show Tuesday, marking its first aerobatic performance in the southern hemisphere.
The Korean Air Force's Black Eagles team joined the biennial Australian International Airshow and Aerospace & Defence Exposition underway at Avalon Airport in Geelong, near Melbourne, through March 5.
"The Black Eagles plan to stage high-level air maneuvers until the end of the air show to highlight South Korea's airpower and promote the excellence of the country's aircraft," the South Korean Air Force said in a statement.
To attend the show, the team flew some 10,000 kilometers with stops in Taiwan, the Philippines and Indonesia. It marks the team's first participation in the Australian show.
The Air Force had considered sending the Black Eagles to the Avalon show in 2021, but it was canceled due to COVID-19.
For this year's show, the armed service has mobilized some 120 personnel, including 11 pilots, as well as nine T-50B jets and three C-130 transport aircraft.
Meanwhile, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Jung Sang-hwa visited an exhibition held concurrently with the air show to help promote the T-50 aircraft manufactured in Korea.
"I hope that (the air show) will serve as an opportunity for Indo-Pacific countries to revitalize their defense markets and reinforce their defense capabilities," Jung was quoted as saying.
