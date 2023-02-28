KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SamsungF&MIns 214,500 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,570 UP 120
Kogas 28,050 DN 650
DB HiTek 45,300 DN 250
DongkukStlMill 13,690 DN 490
CJ 86,900 UP 3,100
Hanwha 26,950 DN 250
LX INT 31,350 DN 650
HITEJINRO 23,900 DN 200
DOOSAN 101,000 UP 1,000
Yuhan 52,700 DN 100
SLCORP 27,300 UP 650
DL 58,900 UP 600
CJ LOGISTICS 81,700 DN 800
TaihanElecWire 1,458 DN 7
Hyundai M&F INS 35,200 DN 300
SKNetworks 4,115 UP 35
Daesang 19,950 UP 170
POSCO CHEMICAL 221,000 UP 1,000
TaekwangInd 782,000 0
LG Corp. 82,300 DN 100
Boryung 9,000 UP 50
SSANGYONGCNE 5,800 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,100 DN 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,000 DN 1,050
Daewoong 17,130 DN 110
KAL 22,750 DN 300
Shinsegae 204,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiMtr 176,300 UP 3,000
AmoreG 40,000 DN 150
Nongshim 366,000 UP 3,000
Hyosung 67,100 DN 200
GCH Corp 15,900 UP 220
LOTTE 30,650 DN 200
DB INSURANCE 77,000 UP 700
LotteChilsung 167,400 DN 1,200
SGBC 51,900 UP 1,600
SamsungElec 60,600 UP 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0
POSCO Holdings 318,000 DN 1,000
(MORE)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
BTS ranks second on IFPI's 2022 chart for top global artists
-
(LEAD) Consent for opposition leader arrest reported to Assembly
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
Ukrainian ambassador renews calls for Seoul's offer of lethal arms
-
(LEAD) German icon Jurgen Klinsmann named new S. Korea men's football head coach
-
N. Korean leader calls for 'radical change' in agricultural output within few years
-
Court upholds constitutionality of law mandating school bully's apology to victim