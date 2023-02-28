SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



SamsungF&MIns 214,500 DN 2,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,570 UP 120

Kogas 28,050 DN 650

DB HiTek 45,300 DN 250

DongkukStlMill 13,690 DN 490

CJ 86,900 UP 3,100

Hanwha 26,950 DN 250

LX INT 31,350 DN 650

HITEJINRO 23,900 DN 200

DOOSAN 101,000 UP 1,000

Yuhan 52,700 DN 100

SLCORP 27,300 UP 650

DL 58,900 UP 600

CJ LOGISTICS 81,700 DN 800

TaihanElecWire 1,458 DN 7

Hyundai M&F INS 35,200 DN 300

SKNetworks 4,115 UP 35

Daesang 19,950 UP 170

POSCO CHEMICAL 221,000 UP 1,000

TaekwangInd 782,000 0

LG Corp. 82,300 DN 100

Boryung 9,000 UP 50

SSANGYONGCNE 5,800 UP 50

LOTTE Fine Chem 58,100 DN 400

HYUNDAI STEEL 35,000 DN 1,050

Daewoong 17,130 DN 110

KAL 22,750 DN 300

Shinsegae 204,000 UP 1,000

HyundaiMtr 176,300 UP 3,000

AmoreG 40,000 DN 150

Nongshim 366,000 UP 3,000

Hyosung 67,100 DN 200

GCH Corp 15,900 UP 220

LOTTE 30,650 DN 200

DB INSURANCE 77,000 UP 700

LotteChilsung 167,400 DN 1,200

SGBC 51,900 UP 1,600

SamsungElec 60,600 UP 100

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0

POSCO Holdings 318,000 DN 1,000

(MORE)