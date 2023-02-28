Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 February 28, 2023

ORION Holdings 15,780 DN 300
KCC 245,500 DN 3,000
SKBP 66,700 UP 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 178,200 DN 2,200
HMM 22,550 DN 100
HYUNDAI WIA 55,900 UP 1,300
KSOE 81,300 DN 1,800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0
LS ELECTRIC 50,200 0
KorZinc 584,000 DN 12,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,500 DN 150
Hanmi Science 32,550 UP 850
HyundaiMipoDock 70,200 DN 1,600
SamsungElecMech 144,000 DN 2,900
OCI 90,800 DN 1,800
IS DONGSEO 43,900 UP 350
S-Oil 80,700 DN 600
Hanssem 44,850 DN 550
F&F 138,900 DN 1,800
LG Innotek 277,000 DN 6,500
NHIS 9,500 UP 360
DongwonInd 51,500 UP 700
LS 67,400 UP 100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES106400 DN2500
GC Corp 119,800 UP 1,100
GS E&C 22,250 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 696,000 UP 18,000
KPIC 174,000 DN 800
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,150 UP 200
SKC 98,000 UP 6,500
GS Retail 28,850 DN 500
Ottogi 440,000 DN 7,000
MERITZ SECU 7,020 UP 180
HtlShilla 80,200 UP 1,600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,360 UP 200
KIA CORP. 75,300 DN 700
SK hynix 89,400 DN 600
Youngpoong 623,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,400 DN 950
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,950 UP 750
(MORE)

