KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
ORION Holdings 15,780 DN 300
KCC 245,500 DN 3,000
SKBP 66,700 UP 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 178,200 DN 2,200
HMM 22,550 DN 100
HYUNDAI WIA 55,900 UP 1,300
KSOE 81,300 DN 1,800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0
LS ELECTRIC 50,200 0
KorZinc 584,000 DN 12,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,500 DN 150
Hanmi Science 32,550 UP 850
HyundaiMipoDock 70,200 DN 1,600
SamsungElecMech 144,000 DN 2,900
OCI 90,800 DN 1,800
IS DONGSEO 43,900 UP 350
S-Oil 80,700 DN 600
Hanssem 44,850 DN 550
F&F 138,900 DN 1,800
LG Innotek 277,000 DN 6,500
NHIS 9,500 UP 360
DongwonInd 51,500 UP 700
LS 67,400 UP 100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES106400 DN2500
GC Corp 119,800 UP 1,100
GS E&C 22,250 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 696,000 UP 18,000
KPIC 174,000 DN 800
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,150 UP 200
SKC 98,000 UP 6,500
GS Retail 28,850 DN 500
Ottogi 440,000 DN 7,000
MERITZ SECU 7,020 UP 180
HtlShilla 80,200 UP 1,600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,360 UP 200
KIA CORP. 75,300 DN 700
SK hynix 89,400 DN 600
Youngpoong 623,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,400 DN 950
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,950 UP 750
(MORE)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(2nd LD) Hybe recorded biggest-ever sales last year on expansion of global K-pop fandom
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
BTS ranks second on IFPI's 2022 chart for top global artists
-
(LEAD) Consent for opposition leader arrest reported to Assembly
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
Ukrainian ambassador renews calls for Seoul's offer of lethal arms
-
(LEAD) German icon Jurgen Klinsmann named new S. Korea men's football head coach
-
N. Korean leader calls for 'radical change' in agricultural output within few years
-
Court upholds constitutionality of law mandating school bully's apology to victim