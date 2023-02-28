KumhoPetrochem 157,300 DN 4,700

Mobis 212,500 DN 1,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 90,000 UP 1,000

S-1 56,400 0

ZINUS 30,650 UP 100

Hanchem 204,500 UP 5,100

DWS 39,600 DN 100

KEPCO 18,050 DN 110

SamsungSecu 33,500 UP 750

KG DONGBU STL 8,670 DN 80

SKTelecom 45,150 UP 200

HyundaiElev 27,750 UP 50

SAMSUNG CARD 30,700 UP 350

CheilWorldwide 20,000 UP 20

LOTTE CONF 120,200 UP 400

KT 30,450 UP 500

SAMSUNG SDS 125,300 UP 400

KOREA AEROSPACE 45,100 UP 250

KUMHOTIRE 3,320 UP 50

Hanon Systems 9,030 DN 100

SK 178,600 UP 300

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL22450 UP150

ShinpoongPharm 19,390 DN 110

LOTTE TOUR 14,390 UP 570

LG Uplus 11,070 UP 280

SAMSUNG LIFE 68,100 UP 800

Handsome 25,700 DN 200

ILJIN MATERIALS 63,600 UP 2,000

Asiana Airlines 14,020 UP 80

COWAY 53,400 UP 100

DONGSUH 19,330 UP 230

LOTTE SHOPPING 87,000 UP 300

SamsungEng 26,250 DN 950

SAMSUNG C&T 110,100 DN 1,300

IBK 10,380 UP 160

PanOcean 6,330 DN 220

KT&G 88,700 DN 1,000

Doosan Enerbility 16,260 0

Doosanfc 34,400 UP 450

LG Display 15,290 UP 90

(MORE)