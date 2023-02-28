KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KumhoPetrochem 157,300 DN 4,700
Mobis 212,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 90,000 UP 1,000
S-1 56,400 0
ZINUS 30,650 UP 100
Hanchem 204,500 UP 5,100
DWS 39,600 DN 100
KEPCO 18,050 DN 110
SamsungSecu 33,500 UP 750
KG DONGBU STL 8,670 DN 80
SKTelecom 45,150 UP 200
HyundaiElev 27,750 UP 50
SAMSUNG CARD 30,700 UP 350
CheilWorldwide 20,000 UP 20
LOTTE CONF 120,200 UP 400
KT 30,450 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDS 125,300 UP 400
KOREA AEROSPACE 45,100 UP 250
KUMHOTIRE 3,320 UP 50
Hanon Systems 9,030 DN 100
SK 178,600 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL22450 UP150
ShinpoongPharm 19,390 DN 110
LOTTE TOUR 14,390 UP 570
LG Uplus 11,070 UP 280
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,100 UP 800
Handsome 25,700 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 63,600 UP 2,000
Asiana Airlines 14,020 UP 80
COWAY 53,400 UP 100
DONGSUH 19,330 UP 230
LOTTE SHOPPING 87,000 UP 300
SamsungEng 26,250 DN 950
SAMSUNG C&T 110,100 DN 1,300
IBK 10,380 UP 160
PanOcean 6,330 DN 220
KT&G 88,700 DN 1,000
Doosan Enerbility 16,260 0
Doosanfc 34,400 UP 450
LG Display 15,290 UP 90
