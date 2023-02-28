KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Kangwonland 20,200 DN 100
NAVER 208,500 UP 500
Kakao 62,400 UP 500
NCsoft 434,500 UP 3,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 64,500 UP 4,100
COSMAX 77,300 DN 700
KIWOOM 103,200 DN 2,100
DSME 25,750 UP 300
HDSINFRA 8,540 DN 120
DWEC 4,305 DN 140
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,600 DN 750
CJ CheilJedang 321,000 0
KEPCO KPS 32,400 DN 50
LG H&H 668,000 DN 5,000
LGCHEM 680,000 UP 23,000
KEPCO E&C 63,200 DN 300
ShinhanGroup 38,850 UP 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,500 DN 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,950 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 111,200 DN 1,500
Celltrion 145,200 DN 800
TKG Huchems 20,200 DN 250
JB Financial Group 9,250 DN 80
DAEWOONG PHARM 116,700 UP 400
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,300 DN 300
KIH 62,000 UP 1,900
GS 40,650 DN 450
LIG Nex1 74,700 DN 200
Fila Holdings 39,000 UP 450
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 158,600 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,400 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 2,975 UP 10
AMOREPACIFIC 138,400 DN 2,200
FOOSUNG 13,300 UP 100
SK Innovation 150,100 DN 1,800
POONGSAN 35,900 DN 450
KBFinancialGroup 51,300 UP 700
Hansae 16,680 DN 370
Youngone Corp 42,650 DN 750
CSWIND 66,900 UP 700
