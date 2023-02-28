GKL 20,600 UP 400

KOLON IND 44,950 DN 400

HanmiPharm 259,000 DN 500

SD Biosensor 23,000 DN 650

Meritz Financial 45,000 UP 1,400

BNK Financial Group 6,700 DN 20

emart 112,000 DN 1,300

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY372 00 DN250

KOLMAR KOREA 40,700 DN 100

PIAM 34,900 UP 600

HANJINKAL 44,800 DN 700

CHONGKUNDANG 79,100 DN 800

DoubleUGames 46,300 UP 300

HL MANDO 47,450 UP 1,150

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 773,000 UP 3,000

Doosan Bobcat 37,900 DN 500

H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,320 DN 40

Netmarble 61,800 UP 200

KRAFTON 169,800 DN 2,400

HD HYUNDAI 59,400 DN 900

ORION 125,000 DN 3,100

ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,750 UP 350

HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,370 DN 30

BGF Retail 180,700 UP 200

SKCHEM 78,300 DN 200

HDC-OP 10,360 DN 90

HYOSUNG TNC 457,500 DN 500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 411,000 UP 6,000

HANILCMT 11,930 UP 120

SKBS 69,700 UP 1,000

WooriFinancialGroup 12,200 UP 50

KakaoBank 26,650 UP 1,200

DL E&C 33,000 DN 500

SK ie technology 65,400 UP 300

MS IND 20,200 UP 2,400

K Car 12,340 UP 460

kakaopay 62,700 UP 1,800

HYBE 185,100 UP 2,700

SKSQUARE 38,350 DN 350

LG Energy Solution 523,000 UP 15,000

(END)