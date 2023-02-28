KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GKL 20,600 UP 400
KOLON IND 44,950 DN 400
HanmiPharm 259,000 DN 500
SD Biosensor 23,000 DN 650
Meritz Financial 45,000 UP 1,400
BNK Financial Group 6,700 DN 20
emart 112,000 DN 1,300
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY372 00 DN250
KOLMAR KOREA 40,700 DN 100
PIAM 34,900 UP 600
HANJINKAL 44,800 DN 700
CHONGKUNDANG 79,100 DN 800
DoubleUGames 46,300 UP 300
HL MANDO 47,450 UP 1,150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 773,000 UP 3,000
Doosan Bobcat 37,900 DN 500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,320 DN 40
Netmarble 61,800 UP 200
KRAFTON 169,800 DN 2,400
HD HYUNDAI 59,400 DN 900
ORION 125,000 DN 3,100
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,750 UP 350
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,370 DN 30
BGF Retail 180,700 UP 200
SKCHEM 78,300 DN 200
HDC-OP 10,360 DN 90
HYOSUNG TNC 457,500 DN 500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 411,000 UP 6,000
HANILCMT 11,930 UP 120
SKBS 69,700 UP 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,200 UP 50
KakaoBank 26,650 UP 1,200
DL E&C 33,000 DN 500
SK ie technology 65,400 UP 300
MS IND 20,200 UP 2,400
K Car 12,340 UP 460
kakaopay 62,700 UP 1,800
HYBE 185,100 UP 2,700
SKSQUARE 38,350 DN 350
LG Energy Solution 523,000 UP 15,000
