Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Q4 net profit down 51.6 pct to 181.1 bln won

All News 16:01 February 28, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Corp. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 181.1 billion won (US$137 million), down 51.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period fell 71 percent on-year to 213.7 billion won. Revenue increased 23 percent to 17.09 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Hanwha
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!