Hanwha Q4 net profit down 51.6 pct to 181.1 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Corp. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 181.1 billion won (US$137 million), down 51.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period fell 71 percent on-year to 213.7 billion won. Revenue increased 23 percent to 17.09 trillion won.

(END)