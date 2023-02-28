Hanwha 2022 net profit down 1.7 pct to 2.24 tln won
All News 16:01 February 28, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Corp. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net income of 2.24 trillion won (US$1.7 billion), down 1.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 2.51 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 2.92 trillion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 17.9 percent to 62.27 trillion won.
(END)
