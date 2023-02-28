Yoon's office rejects allegations of fortune teller's involvement in Biden visit
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol rejected allegations Tuesday that a fortune teller was involved in setting up U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to South Korea last May.
The presidential office issued the statement after the main opposition Democratic Party cited an article by media outlet News Tomato that the fortune teller, known as Cheongong, drew up a plan for Biden's visit.
"The Democratic Party has raised an absurd allegation that Cheongong was involved in Biden's visit to South Korea," it said. "It is truly pitiful and begs the question of how long it will talk about Cheongong by using material from unverified sources at an important time when we should look after people's livelihood issues and focus on running state affairs."
Various people have previously raised allegations of Cheongong's involvement in Yoon's relocation of the presidential office and residence out of Cheong Wa Dae to what used to be the defense ministry compound and foreign minister's residence, respectively.
The presidential office has filed complaints against the people, and a police investigation is under way.
"We state clearly that not only did Cheongong not visit candidate sites for the presidential residence but had no involvement whatsoever in the running of state affairs," the statement said.
"As an investigation is already under way, we will demand corresponding accountability as soon as the results are out," it added.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
BTS ranks second on IFPI's 2022 chart for top global artists
-
(LEAD) Consent for opposition leader arrest reported to Assembly
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
Ukrainian ambassador renews calls for Seoul's offer of lethal arms
-
N. Korean leader calls for 'radical change' in agricultural output within few years
-
Court upholds constitutionality of law mandating school bully's apology to victim
-
U.S. has no hostile intent but N. Korea continues to provoke: state dept.