Yoon's office rejects allegations of fortune teller's involvement in Biden visit

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol rejected allegations Tuesday that a fortune teller was involved in setting up U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to South Korea last May.

The presidential office issued the statement after the main opposition Democratic Party cited an article by media outlet News Tomato that the fortune teller, known as Cheongong, drew up a plan for Biden's visit.

"The Democratic Party has raised an absurd allegation that Cheongong was involved in Biden's visit to South Korea," it said. "It is truly pitiful and begs the question of how long it will talk about Cheongong by using material from unverified sources at an important time when we should look after people's livelihood issues and focus on running state affairs."

Various people have previously raised allegations of Cheongong's involvement in Yoon's relocation of the presidential office and residence out of Cheong Wa Dae to what used to be the defense ministry compound and foreign minister's residence, respectively.

The presidential office has filed complaints against the people, and a police investigation is under way.

"We state clearly that not only did Cheongong not visit candidate sites for the presidential residence but had no involvement whatsoever in the running of state affairs," the statement said.

"As an investigation is already under way, we will demand corresponding accountability as soon as the results are out," it added.



This file photo shows the presidential office in Seoul. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)