S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold first economic security dialogue session

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, the United States and Japan held the first session of their newly established economic security dialogue in Honolulu on Monday (local time), the presidential office said.

The dialogue, which was launched under an agreement between the three countries' leaders during a trilateral summit last November, was attended by Wang Yun-jong, presidential secretary for economic security, Tarun Chhabra, senior director for technology and national security on the White House National Security Council, and their counterpart from the Japanese prime minister's office, Yasuo Takamura, it said.



This combined photo taken Nov. 13, 2022, shows South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L), U.S. President Joe Biden (C) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida posing for a photo during their summit at a hotel in Phnom Penh. (Yonhap)

"This meeting was the first meeting where South Korea, the United States and Japan jointly discussed economic security issues, and the delegations from the three countries sought ways to enhance their mutual understanding and cooperate on areas of common interest in the economic security field," the presidential office said in a press release.

Specifically, the three sides discussed cooperation in emerging and core technologies, such as quantum, bio and space, and stabilizing semiconductor, battery and critical mineral supply chains, among other things, it said.

The presidential office noted South Korea and the U.S. launched a bilateral economic security dialogue last year, and that the trilateral channel takes the two countries' cooperation to a trilateral level and strengthens the basis for global cooperation.

The three-way channel is expected to strengthen the three countries' supply chain resilience and crisis response capabilities, and help promote and protect critical and new technologies, it added.

The schedule and agenda of the next session will be determined through future consultations.

