Civic group files complaint against lawyer over son's bullying controversy

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- A civic group on Tuesday lodged a complaint against a prosecutor-turned-lawyer whose appointment as chief of the police's National Office of Investigation was canceled last week over a bullying controversy involving his son at school.

In the complaint filed against Chung Sun-sin, the group, which it says is dedicated to improving people's livelihood, asked the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency to investigate him on suspicion of fabricating public documents and obstructing the execution of public officials' duties in connection with the controversy.

President Yoon Suk Yeol appointed Chung as chief of the National Office of Investigation last Friday but canceled the appointment the next day following revelations that Chung's son had been punished for school bullying and Chung had taken the case to court.

The civic group also filed a complaint against National Police Agency Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun, who recommended Chung's appointment, accusing the police chief of abuse of power and violation of the employment procedure law.

The group argued that Chung had deliberately concealed his litigation regarding his son's bullying controversy and the police chief degraded public trust in the government's vetting system and caused social confusion.



This file photo shows the headquarters of the police's National Office of Investigation in Seoul. (Yonhap)

