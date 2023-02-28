The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



DP in doubt after leader narrowly escapes arrest

SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) was reeling Tuesday from the shock of leader Lee Jae-myung's narrow escape from potential arrest, after a deeper-than-expected chasm was revealed in the party's ranks when dozens of party lawmakers voted for Lee's arrest.

At least 31 DP lawmakers are believed to have broken away from the party line and voted for Lee's arrest on Monday, leading to the National Assembly's unexpectedly narrow rejection of the government's request for consent to Lee's arrest in a 139-138 vote.



S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold first economic security dialogue session

SEOUL -- South Korea, the United States and Japan held the first session of their newly established economic security dialogue in Honolulu on Monday (local time), the presidential office said.

The dialogue, which was launched under an agreement between the three countries' leaders during a trilateral summit last November, was attended by Wang Yun-jong, presidential secretary for economic security, Tarun Chhabra, senior director for technology and national security on the White House National Security Council, and their counterpart from the Japanese prime minister's office, Yasuo Takamura, it said.



Main opposition to push for strengthening gov't vetting system following school violence fiasco

SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) plans to push for a bill aimed at strengthening the government's personnel vetting system, officials said Tuesday, after the appointment of a new national investigation chief was canceled following revelations of his son's school bullying.

The DP will table a bill stipulating the presidential office or the Ministry of Personnel Management do the vetting process, not the justice ministry, the party's top policymaker, Rep. Kim Sung-hwan, has said.



S. Korea designates Aug. 13 on lunar calendar as Separated Families Day

SEOUL -- South Korea has designated Aug. 13 on the lunar calendar as a commemorative day for families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War, Seoul's unification ministry said Tuesday.

The establishment of Separated Families Day came as the National Assembly on Monday approved a revised bill aimed at promoting inter-Korean exchanges over separated families, according to the ministry in charge of affairs related to the two Koreas.



(LEAD) Seoul shares close higher amid Fed rate uncertainties

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed moderately higher Tuesday amid worries the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary tightening may last for longer than expected. The local currency ended almost flat against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 10.21 points, or 0.42 percent to 2,412.85. Trading volume was moderate at 518.1 million shares worth 8.9 trillion won (US$6.72 billion) with gainers outnumbering decliners 504 to 362.



Yoon vows to nurture biohealth sector into key strategic industry

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Tuesday to nurture the biohealth sector into a key strategic industry, saying he hopes it will become the nation's next semiconductor industry.

Yoon made the remark while meeting with health industry executives, scholars and doctors to discuss ways to create new markets related to biohealth.



New S. Korea football coach Klinsmann 'focused and motivated': official

SEOUL -- The new South Korea men's football head coach Jurgen Klinsmann was a "focused and motivated" candidate who wanted nothing but success for his new team, an official in charge of the hiring process said Tuesday.

Michael Muller, head of the National Team Committee at the Korea Football Association (KFA), oversaw Klinsmann's appointment, which was announced Monday.



Gov't to invest 54 bln won to nurture 400 semiconductor talents every year

SEOUL -- South Korea plans to invest 54 billion won (US$40.8 million) over the next four years to help universities nurture about 400 semiconductor majors every year, officials said Tuesday.

The plan by the Education Ministry comes as the country, home to such semiconductor giants as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, strives to keep up its competitive edge in chipmaking and tackle manpower shortages facing domestic chipmakers,



Korea Aerospace wins 130 bln-won parts order from Boeing

SEOUL -- Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Tuesday it has signed a 130 billion-won (US$105 million) deal to supply plane parts to Boeing by 2030.

KAI will provide 14 high-end parts, including strut, support and pivot, for the U.S. company's B767, B767-2C, B777, B777X and B787 models for eight years from this year, the company said in a statement.

