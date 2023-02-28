Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Dongkuk Steel Mill turns to red in Q4

All News 17:49 February 28, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- Dongkuk Steel Mill Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 135.2 billion won (US$102.2 million), swinging from a profit of 184.4 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the October-December period was 95.5 billion won, down 49.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 4.2 percent to 2.03 trillion won.
(END)

