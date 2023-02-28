Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Dongkuk Steel Mill 2022 net profit down 23.8 pct to 425.5 bln won

All News 17:49 February 28, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- Dongkuk Steel Mill Co. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net income of 425.5 billion won (US$321.7 million), down 23.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 743.5 billion won, down 7.4 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 17.6 percent to 8.51 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!