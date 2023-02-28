Dongkuk Steel Mill 2022 net profit down 23.8 pct to 425.5 bln won
All News 17:49 February 28, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- Dongkuk Steel Mill Co. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net income of 425.5 billion won (US$321.7 million), down 23.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the year was 743.5 billion won, down 7.4 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 17.6 percent to 8.51 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
BTS ranks second on IFPI's 2022 chart for top global artists
-
(LEAD) Consent for opposition leader arrest reported to Assembly
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
Most Saved
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly votes narrowly to reject motion for opposition leader's arrest
-
Ukrainian ambassador renews calls for Seoul's offer of lethal arms
-
N. Korean leader calls for 'radical change' in agricultural output within few years
-
Court upholds constitutionality of law mandating school bully's apology to victim
-
U.S. has no hostile intent but N. Korea continues to provoke: state dept.