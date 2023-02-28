Dongkuk Steel Mill 2022 net profit down 23.8 pct to 425.5 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- Dongkuk Steel Mill Co. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net income of 425.5 billion won (US$321.7 million), down 23.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 743.5 billion won, down 7.4 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 17.6 percent to 8.51 trillion won.

(END)