(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint special ops drills, involving AC-130J, MC-130J planes

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean and U.S. special commandos are conducting "realistic" combined drills here, involving AC-130J and MC-130J warplanes, to strengthen the "ironclad" security commitment between the allies, a U.S. official said Tuesday.

The Exercise Teak Knife kicked off a monthlong run early this month, according to Capt. Kimberly Chatto, director of public affairs for U.S. Special Operations Command-Korea (SOCKOR), as tensions rose due to North Korea's missile launches, including that of a long-range one on Feb. 18.

"It is training that ensures combat readiness for special operations forces no matter the environment while also strengthening the ironclad commitment between the United States and the Republic of Korea," Chatto told Yonhap News Agency. The Republic of Korea (ROK) is the South's official name.

For the exercise, the U.S. has deployed an AC-130J warplane from Hurlburt Air Force Base in Florida and an MC-130J multi-mission combat transport aircraft from the 353rd Special Operations Wing at Kadena Air Base in Japan.

It is the first time an AC-130J, a heavily armed, long-endurance, ground-attack plane, has been sent to Korea, according to the official.

"Having this aircraft come from the U.S. gives us opportunities throughout the exercise to support extended deterrence and what special operations aircraft is able to provide throughout different training scenarios with both U.S. and ROK special operations forces," Chatto said.

Extended deterrence refers to the U.S.' commitment to mobilizing a full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear, to defend its allies.

During the ongoing exercise, the allies have been able to incorporate special operations-centric aircraft, like the AC-130J and MC-130J, in the training alongside strike aircraft stationed here, the official said.

The allies are known to have conducted the Exercise Teak Knife since the 1990s, mainly behind closed doors.

Last September, the SOCKOR unveiled it had carried out the exercise amid North Korea's missile launches at the time.



This file photo, provided by the U.S. Special Operations Command Korea, shows U.S. service members carrying out Exercise Teak Knife at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 65 kilometers south of Seoul, on Sept. 13, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

