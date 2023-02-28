Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to offer US$300,000 aid to flood-hit Mozambique

All News 22:16 February 28, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to provide humanitarian assistance worth US$300,000 to Mozambique hit by heavy floods earlier this month, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Torrential rains from Feb. 7 to 11 claimed 10 lives and left 16,588 displaced in the southeast African country, according to the Mozambican government.

"We hope this support will help Mozambicans affected by the floods stabilize their lives and damaged regions recover as soon as possible," the ministry said in a release.

This undated file photo, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows the foreign ministry's building in central Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

