2 construction union leaders arrested for racketeering
SEOUL, Feb. 28 (Yonhap) -- Two leaders of a labor union at a construction company were arrested for racketeering Tuesday, as the government stepped up efforts to eliminate corruption within unions in the industry.
The Seoul Central District Court granted arrest warrants for the two men, citing concerns they might destroy evidence.
The suspects are accused of demanding illegal payments from the company's management and insisting the company hire members of the union at apartment construction sites in Seoul from 2020 to 2022, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.
As part of the investigation, police raided the headquarters of two major labor umbrella groups, the Federation of Korean Trade Unions and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), as well as the offices of small construction unions in and around Seoul on Jan. 19. The suspects' union is affiliated with the KCTU.
During a Cabinet meeting on Feb. 21, President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to eradicate extortion and violence at construction sites during his term. He directed the prosecution, police, land and labor ministries to work together to crack down on such organized illegal practices.
(END)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
BTS ranks second on IFPI's 2022 chart for top global artists
-
(LEAD) Consent for opposition leader arrest reported to Assembly
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader calls for 'radical change' in agricultural output within few years
-
N. Korean leader calls for 'radical change' in agricultural output within few years
-
U.S. has no hostile intent but N. Korea continues to provoke: state dept.
-
Court upholds constitutionality of law mandating school bully's apology to victim
-
4 ex-ministerial officials indicted over alleged involvement in N.K. deportation case