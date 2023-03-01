SEOUL, March 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 1.



Korean-language dailies

-- Tax revenue down nearly 7 tln won in January (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- U.S. chip subsidies come with strings attached (Kookmin Daily)

-- Lee Jae-myung refuses to resign; detractors call for exit (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan join forces for economic security to keep China in check (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Internal feud brewing in DP as hardliners look to identify 'traitors' (Segye Times)

-- DP hardliners seeking to pick out rebels (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Lee Jae-myung sticks to guns as detractors demand decision (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Botched background check, lack of accountability highlight Chung Sun-sin saga (Hankyoreh)

-- Wage gap between large conglomerates and SMEs widens (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Number of unsold new homes reaches highest level since 2009 financial crisis (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- U.S. chip subsidies come with conditions (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Former officials indicted for return of North Korean (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Yoon finds Japan ties harder to reset as Korea marks March 1 Movement (Korea Herald)

-- Main opposition party in turmoil after leader barely escapes arrest (Korea Times)

(END)