SEOUL, March 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 1.

Korean-language dailies
-- Tax revenue down nearly 7 tln won in January (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- U.S. chip subsidies come with strings attached (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee Jae-myung refuses to resign; detractors call for exit (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan join forces for economic security to keep China in check (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Internal feud brewing in DP as hardliners look to identify 'traitors' (Segye Times)
-- DP hardliners seeking to pick out rebels (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung sticks to guns as detractors demand decision (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Botched background check, lack of accountability highlight Chung Sun-sin saga (Hankyoreh)
-- Wage gap between large conglomerates and SMEs widens (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Number of unsold new homes reaches highest level since 2009 financial crisis (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- U.S. chip subsidies come with conditions (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Former officials indicted for return of North Korean (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon finds Japan ties harder to reset as Korea marks March 1 Movement (Korea Herald)
-- Main opposition party in turmoil after leader barely escapes arrest (Korea Times)
