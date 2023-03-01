Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 March 01, 2023

SEOUL, March 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/04 Cloudy 0

Incheon 08/04 Cloudy 0

Suwon 09/03 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 10/05 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 12/04 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 09/01 Sleet 0

Gangneung 12/06 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 11/05 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 11/07 Cloudy 10

Jeju 14/10 Rain 30

Daegu 12/03 Cloudy 20

Busan 13/08 Rain 60

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!