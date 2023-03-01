Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 March 01, 2023
SEOUL, March 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 10/04 Cloudy 0
Incheon 08/04 Cloudy 0
Suwon 09/03 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 10/05 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 12/04 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 09/01 Sleet 0
Gangneung 12/06 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 11/05 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 11/07 Cloudy 10
Jeju 14/10 Rain 30
Daegu 12/03 Cloudy 20
Busan 13/08 Rain 60
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
BTS ranks second on IFPI's 2022 chart for top global artists
-
(LEAD) Consent for opposition leader arrest reported to Assembly
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
Most Saved
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader calls for 'radical change' in agricultural output within few years
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold first economic security dialogue session
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint special ops drills, involving AC-130J, MC-130J planes
-
Court upholds constitutionality of law mandating school bully's apology to victim
-
DP in doubt after leader narrowly escapes arrest