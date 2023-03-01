S. Korea's exports down for fifth month in Feb. on falling chip demand
SEOUL, March 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell for the fifth consecutive month in February due mainly to weak global demand for semiconductors amid an economic slowdown, the industry ministry said Wednesday.
Outbound shipments fell 7.5 percent on-year to US$50.1 billion in February, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The decline came as exports of semiconductors, the country's key export item, dived 42.5 percent last month on falling demand and a drop in chip prices, the ministry said.
Imports rose 3.6 percent on-year to $55.4 billion in February, resulting in a trade deficit of $5.3 billion.
South Korea has reported a trade deficit since April last year, and it is the first time since 1997 that the country has suffered a trade deficit for 12 straight months.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
BTS ranks second on IFPI's 2022 chart for top global artists
-
(LEAD) Consent for opposition leader arrest reported to Assembly
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader calls for 'radical change' in agricultural output within few years
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold first economic security dialogue session
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint special ops drills, involving AC-130J, MC-130J planes
-
Court upholds constitutionality of law mandating school bully's apology to victim
-
DP in doubt after leader narrowly escapes arrest