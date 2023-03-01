LG Energy Solution-Honda JV begins construction of U.S. battery plant
SEOUL, March 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's LG Energy Solution Ltd. (LGES) said Wednesday its joint venture with Honda Motor Co. has begun construction of a car battery plant in the United States with an aim to start production in late 2025.
The 51:49 joint company, set up between LGES and Honda Motor in August last year, held a groundbreaking ceremony for the 40 gigawatt hour-a-year battery plant in Jeffersonville, Ohio, on Tuesday (local time), LGES said in a statement.
The joint venture named L-H Battery Co. plans to complete the US$4.4 billion plant by the end of 2024 and supply car batteries for Honda's Acura models assembled in its U.S. plant, it said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V joins tvN cooking reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
BTS ranks second on IFPI's 2022 chart for top global artists
-
(LEAD) Consent for opposition leader arrest reported to Assembly
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
(LEAD) N. Korean leader calls for 'radical change' in agricultural output within few years
-
S. Korea, U.S., Japan hold first economic security dialogue session
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint special ops drills, involving AC-130J, MC-130J planes
-
Court upholds constitutionality of law mandating school bully's apology to victim
-
DP in doubt after leader narrowly escapes arrest