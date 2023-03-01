Yoon calls Japan 'partner' in tackling economic, security challenges
SEOUL, March 1 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday called Japan a "partner" in tackling security and economic challenges as he marked the anniversary of the nation's 1919 independence movement against Japanese colonial rule.
Yoon made the remark in his first address marking the March 1 Independence Movement at the Memorial Hall of Yu Gwan-sun in Seoul.
"Now, a century after the March 1 Independence Movement, Japan has transformed from a militaristic aggressor of the past into a partner that shares the same universal values with us," he said.
"Today Korea and Japan cooperate on issues of security and economy. We also work together to cope with global challenges."
Yoon also emphasized the importance of trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan.
"The trilateral cooperation among the Republic of Korea, the United States and Japan has become more important than ever to overcome the security crises, including North Korea's growing nuclear threats and the global polycrisis," he said, referring to South Korea by its official name.
