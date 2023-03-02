U.S. lawmakers reintroduce bill on ending Korean War, improving relations between U.S., N. Korea

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Yonhap) -- A group of U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday reintroduced a bill calling for U.S. efforts to declare a formal end to the Korean War and improve relations with North Korea.

The bill, "Peace on the Korean Peninsula Act," was introduced in the House of Representatives by Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) and 19 other House members.



Rep. Brad Sherman (at podium) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 1, 2023 to announce the reintroduction of the "Peace on the Korean Peninsula Act." (Yonhap)

"The continued state of war on the Korean Peninsula does not serve the interests of the United States nor our constituents with relatives in North and South Korea," Sherman said, according to his office.

"Serious, urgent diplomatic engagement is needed to achieve peace between North and South Korea," he was quoted as saying in a press conference held in Washington.

The bill was first introduced in 2021 under the previous session of the House.

The bill calls for efforts to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War. The war ended with an armistice, technically leaving the divided Koreas at war.

It also calls on the U.S. secretary of state to conduct a "full review" of restrictions that currently bar Americans from traveling to North Korea, which it says "have had profound effects on Americans with relatives living in North Korea, who long to see their relatives."

bdk@yna.co.kr

