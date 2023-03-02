U.S. lawmakers reintroduce bill on ending Korean War, improving relations between U.S., N. Korea
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, March 1 (Yonhap) -- A group of U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday reintroduced a bill calling for U.S. efforts to declare a formal end to the Korean War and improve relations with North Korea.
The bill, "Peace on the Korean Peninsula Act," was introduced in the House of Representatives by Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) and 19 other House members.
"The continued state of war on the Korean Peninsula does not serve the interests of the United States nor our constituents with relatives in North and South Korea," Sherman said, according to his office.
"Serious, urgent diplomatic engagement is needed to achieve peace between North and South Korea," he was quoted as saying in a press conference held in Washington.
The bill was first introduced in 2021 under the previous session of the House.
The bill calls for efforts to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War. The war ended with an armistice, technically leaving the divided Koreas at war.
It also calls on the U.S. secretary of state to conduct a "full review" of restrictions that currently bar Americans from traveling to North Korea, which it says "have had profound effects on Americans with relatives living in North Korea, who long to see their relatives."
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
BTS ranks second on IFPI's 2022 chart for top global artists
-
(LEAD) Consent for opposition leader arrest reported to Assembly
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
Opposition leader decries probes targeting him as 'judicial hunt'
-
SM Entertainment to grant Kakao exclusive rights to distribute albums, music: sources
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
-
SM Entertainment seeks support from minor shareholders in Hybe takeover bid
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls Japan 'partner' in tackling security, economic challenges
-
U.S., S. Korea agree on need to strengthen extended deterrence: Pentagon
-
Full text of President Yoon Suk Yeol's speech on 104th March 1 Independence Movement Day