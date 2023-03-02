Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Industrial output up 0.5 pct in Jan.

All News 08:05 March 02, 2023

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output edged up 0.5 percent on-month in January, while retail sales extended losses to a third month, data showed Thursday.

The latest rise in the industrial production came after the figure remained unchanged the previous month, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, fell 2.1 percent over the period.

Facility investment declined 1.4 percent on-month in January, the data also showed.

