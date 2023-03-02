Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 March 02, 2023

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/-3 Sunny 0

Incheon 05/-2 Sunny 0

Suwon 06/-3 Sunny 0

Cheongju 07/-1 Sunny 0

Daejeon 08/-4 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 08/-5 Sunny 0

Gangneung 08/00 Sunny 0

Jeonju 08/-2 Sunny 0

Gwangju 08/-1 Sunny 0

Jeju 08/05 Cloudy 0

Daegu 10/-1 Sunny 0

Busan 10/02 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!