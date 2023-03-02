Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 March 02, 2023
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/-3 Sunny 0
Incheon 05/-2 Sunny 0
Suwon 06/-3 Sunny 0
Cheongju 07/-1 Sunny 0
Daejeon 08/-4 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 08/-5 Sunny 0
Gangneung 08/00 Sunny 0
Jeonju 08/-2 Sunny 0
Gwangju 08/-1 Sunny 0
Jeju 08/05 Cloudy 0
Daegu 10/-1 Sunny 0
Busan 10/02 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
(LEAD) Consent for opposition leader arrest reported to Assembly
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
Opposition leader decries probes targeting him as 'judicial hunt'
-
Consent for opposition leader arrest set to be reported to Assembly
Most Saved
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
N. Korean leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for new street in Pyongyang
-
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
-
SM Entertainment seeks support from minor shareholders in Hybe takeover bid
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls Japan 'partner' in tackling security, economic challenges
-
U.S., S. Korea agree on need to strengthen extended deterrence: Pentagon
-
Full text of President Yoon Suk Yeol's speech on 104th March 1 Independence Movement Day