Seoul shares open higher on China data
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened moderately higher Thursday, buoyed by strong manufacturing data in China that indicated it is on a path for an economic recovery.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 21.75 points, or 0.9 percent, to trade at 2,434.60 won in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Data released Wednesday showed that the manufacturing activity in Asia's largest economy posted its highest improvement in more than a decade in February, with the services sector also showing strong performance.
China, South Korea's biggest trading partner, reopened the economy in November last year in an easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
In Seoul, shares gained ground across the board, with tech and auto blue-chips driving up the KOSPI.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics climbed more than 1 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor advanced nearly 2 percent and its smaller affiliate Kia shot up more than 3 percent.
The Korean won was trading at 1,307.10 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 15.5 won from Tuesday's close.
Local financial markets were closed Wednesday for the March 1 Independence Movement holiday marking a 1919 uprising against Japan's colonial rule.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
BTS ranks second on IFPI's 2022 chart for top global artists
-
(LEAD) Consent for opposition leader arrest reported to Assembly
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
Opposition leader decries probes targeting him as 'judicial hunt'
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
N. Korean leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for new street in Pyongyang
-
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
-
SM Entertainment seeks support from minor shareholders in Hybe takeover bid
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls Japan 'partner' in tackling security, economic challenges
-
U.S., S. Korea agree on need to strengthen extended deterrence: Pentagon
-
Full text of President Yoon Suk Yeol's speech on 104th March 1 Independence Movement Day