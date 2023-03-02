Korean investments in foreign securities down in 2022 amid global market volatility

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- The value of foreign securities held by South Korean institutions fell in 2022 due to losses from heightened global market volatility, data showed Thursday.

The outstanding amount of foreign securities held by institutional investors is estimated at US$365.29 billion as of the end of December, down from the previous year's $407.66 billion, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea.

Foreign securities refer to overseas stocks, bonds and Korean papers, or foreign currency-denominated securities issued by the South Korean government, banks or companies in overseas markets.

The decline is attributed to heightened global market volatility that led to estimated losses of their overseas equity holdings.

Asset managers saw the value of their foreign securities holdings down $25.4 billion on-year to $246.08 billion in 2022, with those by insurers also falling $17.33 billion to $69 billion, according to the data.

