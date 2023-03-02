Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Thai Eastar Jet CEO
JEONJU, South Korea, March 2 (Yonhap) -- An arrest warrant has been requested for the South Korean head of a Thai low-cost carrier on breach of trust and other charges, the prosecution said Thursday.
The pretrial detention warrant for Park Seok-ho, CEO of Thai Eastar Jet Co., was requested Wednesday and a relevant court hearing is to take place later Thursday, said the Jeonju District Prosecutors Office in Jeonju, 243 kilometers south of Seoul.
Park was apprehended Tuesday on suspicion of causing economic losses to South Korean low-cost carrier Eastar Jet by using its money to fund the establishment of Thai Eastar Jet.
Thai Eastar Jet, established in February 2017, has been suspected of being owned by Eastar Jet founder and former Democratic Party lawmaker Lee Sang-jik.
Prosecutors reportedly listed Lee as an accomplice to Park in the written arrest warrant request. Lee is currently serving a six-year prison term after being convicted by a Jeonju district court in January last year for embezzlement of company funds and breach of trust involving Eastar Jet.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
(LEAD) Consent for opposition leader arrest reported to Assembly
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Busan
-
Opposition leader decries probes targeting him as 'judicial hunt'
-
Consent for opposition leader arrest set to be reported to Assembly
-
Top 0.1 pct of wealthy S. Koreans made 70 times more than median income earners in 2021
-
(LEAD) Hybe warns SM Entertainment of legal actions over deal with Kakao
-
Top court confirms prison sentence for notorious burglar
-
Rare discovery of dinosaur egg fossils reported in S. Korea's southwestern region
-
N. Korean leader attends groundbreaking ceremony for new street in Pyongyang
-
Court upholds constitutionality of military service for foreign-born men ahead of citizenship renunciation
-
SM Entertainment seeks support from minor shareholders in Hybe takeover bid
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls Japan 'partner' in tackling security, economic challenges
-
U.S., S. Korea agree on need to strengthen extended deterrence: Pentagon
-
Full text of President Yoon Suk Yeol's speech on 104th March 1 Independence Movement Day