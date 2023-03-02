Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for Thai Eastar Jet CEO

JEONJU, South Korea, March 2 (Yonhap) -- An arrest warrant has been requested for the South Korean head of a Thai low-cost carrier on breach of trust and other charges, the prosecution said Thursday.

The pretrial detention warrant for Park Seok-ho, CEO of Thai Eastar Jet Co., was requested Wednesday and a relevant court hearing is to take place later Thursday, said the Jeonju District Prosecutors Office in Jeonju, 243 kilometers south of Seoul.

Park was apprehended Tuesday on suspicion of causing economic losses to South Korean low-cost carrier Eastar Jet by using its money to fund the establishment of Thai Eastar Jet.

Thai Eastar Jet, established in February 2017, has been suspected of being owned by Eastar Jet founder and former Democratic Party lawmaker Lee Sang-jik.

Prosecutors reportedly listed Lee as an accomplice to Park in the written arrest warrant request. Lee is currently serving a six-year prison term after being convicted by a Jeonju district court in January last year for embezzlement of company funds and breach of trust involving Eastar Jet.



This composite file photo from Yonhap News TV shows an Eastar Jet plane and the carrier's signboard. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

