Seoul shares up 0.77 pct late Thursday morning
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.77 percent higher late Thursday morning, led by bullish steel and energy sectors.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had advanced 18.58 points to 2,431.43 at around 11:20 a.m.
South Korean steel giant POSCO Holdings spiked more than 6 percent on growing expectation it will benefit from China's COVID-19 reopening. Top refiner SK Innovation also gained more than 5 percent.
In contrast, leading chemical company LG Chem and platform giant Kakao were among the declining stocks, each losing about 0.3 percent and 1.8 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,311.20 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., up 11.4 won from Tuesday's close.
Local financial markets were closed Wednesday for the March 1 Independence Movement holiday marking a 1919 uprising against Japan's colonial rule.
