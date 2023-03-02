Ford Korea considers adopting online sales system next year

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- Ford Motor Co. is considering selling its vehicles online in South Korea from next year as its rivals increasingly adopt the online sales system to boost sales in Asia's fourth-biggest economy, the chief of its Korean operations said Thursday.

Ford Korea Managing Director David Jeffrey commented on the U.S. carmaker's possible plan to sell its models online as well on the sidelines of the launching event for the upgraded Ford Ranger pickup truck.

Carmakers, including the country's leading carmaker Hyundai Motor Co., Tesla, Inc. and Honda Korea Co., have recently introduced online sales platforms to woo local customers in one of the world's most connected countries.

"We are doing that in many markets around the world now, and I think in the not too distant future we will probably start doing that here in Korea probably next year," Jeffrey told Yonhap News Agency.

This photo taken March 2, 2023, shows Ford Korea Managing Director David Jeffrey delivering a speech during the media showcase of the upgraded Ranger pickup truck at Provoke Seoul, an exhibition space, in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

But he underlined the company needs to offer customers an opportunity to experience vehicles and meet dealers to make a right decision for new car purchases.

"I know some brands here in Korea who have done some online sales maybe kind of have forgotten the customer in that process, and so it's very important for us to get the balance right between making sure the customer has access to the physical vehicle, has access to people who know about the vehicle and also the ease of transaction that comes with using an online system," the executive said.

If Ford Korea can get those two things right and combine those things together, customers will see the company do some online sales activities, he said.

Ford Korea sold a total of 7,848 units of Ford and Lincoln models for the whole of 2022, down 24 percent from 10,348 units a year earlier.

The U.S. carmaker sells the Expedition, Explorer and Bronco SUVs, the Ranger pickup and the Mustang sports car under the Ford brand and the Corsair, Nautilus, Aviator and Navigator SUVs under the Lincoln brand in Korea.

"Looking back on last year, the world faced various difficulties which came one after the other. During this time, Ford Korea also went through a difficult period due to the auto chip shortage and massive disruptions in terms of our logistics," Jeffrey said.

"And although uncertainty stemming from the global situation still remains and is set to continue, Ford Korea intends to carry on its positive momentum."

With the Ranger Wildtrak and the Ranger Raptor models, Ford Korea aims to make 2023 the first year of opportunity and a big leap forward for the company.

The company expected demand for premium pickups like the Ranger will grow further as outdoor leisure activities, such as various camping types, fishing and surfing, become more popular and lifestyles become even more diverse.

To prop up sales, it plans to release the all-new Mustang and all-new Nautilus later this year.



This photo taken March 2, 2023, shows the Ford Ranger pickup truck displayed at Provoke Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

