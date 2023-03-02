Kia teases EV9 SUV ahead of domestic launch in H1
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp. on Thursday released a teaser for the all-electric EV9 ahead of its domestic launch during the first half of this year.
Kia, the second-largest automaker here, plans to unveil the design of the EV9 SUV, built on Hyundai Motor Group's dedicated EV platform called E-GMP, in mid-March and product details later this month, the company said in a statement.
The EV9 is Kia's second model equipped with the E-GMP platform after the EV6 launched in 2021.
Hyundai Motor Group has introduced the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and the Kia EV6 based on its own EV platform and plans to add the Genesis GV70 all-electric model to its EV lineup.
