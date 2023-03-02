Kia teases EV9 SUV ahead of domestic launch in H1

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp. on Thursday released a teaser for the all-electric EV9 ahead of its domestic launch during the first half of this year.

Kia, the second-largest automaker here, plans to unveil the design of the EV9 SUV, built on Hyundai Motor Group's dedicated EV platform called E-GMP, in mid-March and product details later this month, the company said in a statement.

The EV9 is Kia's second model equipped with the E-GMP platform after the EV6 launched in 2021.

Hyundai Motor Group has introduced the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and the Kia EV6 based on its own EV platform and plans to add the Genesis GV70 all-electric model to its EV lineup.



This teaser image provided by Kia Corp. shows the front of the EV9 ahead of its domestic launch in the first half of 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

