Actor Yoo Ah-in additionally tests positive for cocaine, ketamine

SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- Actor Yoo Ah-in has additionally tested positive for cocaine and ketamine in a drug test that previously showed him positive for propofol and marijuana, officials said Thursday.

The 37-year-old actor whose real name is Uhm Hong-sik has been under police investigation after a Ministry of Food and Drug Safety report that he has purchased propofol for non-medical purposes since 2021.

Last month, police sent his hair and urine samples to the National Forensic Service for tests, and the result was previously known to be positive for marijuana and propofol, a powerful sleep-inducing drug used in surgeries and other medical procedures.

Officials said the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency was also given a test result in mid-February showing Yoo's hair sample positive for cocaine and ketamine.

Police plan to summon the actor as a suspect for questioning that will focus on where he purchased the illegal drugs and the circumstance of his drug use as the investigation draws to an end, the officials also said.



This image of actor Yoo Ah-in is provided by Musinsa. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr

(END)