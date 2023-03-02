KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hyundai M&F INS 35,000 DN 200
Daesang 19,730 DN 220
SKNetworks 4,120 UP 5
TaihanElecWire 1,456 DN 2
KCC 256,000 UP 10,500
SKBP 65,200 DN 1,500
ORION Holdings 15,610 DN 170
HyundaiEng&Const 36,750 UP 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,500 DN 450
SamsungF&MIns 218,000 UP 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,500 DN 70
Kogas 27,900 DN 150
DL 58,500 DN 400
Hanwha 26,400 DN 550
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,420 UP 60
KIA CORP. 77,800 UP 2,500
DB HiTek 44,750 DN 550
CJ 86,800 DN 100
LX INT 32,500 UP 1,150
DongkukStlMill 14,570 UP 880
SK hynix 88,100 DN 1,300
Youngpoong 634,000 UP 11,000
CJ LOGISTICS 83,600 UP 1,900
DOOSAN 99,700 DN 1,300
HITEJINRO 24,200 UP 300
Yuhan 52,000 DN 700
SLCORP 27,550 UP 250
Daewoong 17,000 DN 130
AmoreG 41,500 UP 1,500
HyundaiMtr 178,500 UP 2,200
POSCO CHEMICAL 218,000 DN 3,000
KAL 23,500 UP 750
TaekwangInd 787,000 UP 5,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,200 UP 1,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 37,250 UP 2,250
LG Corp. 83,200 UP 900
Boryung 8,970 DN 30
SSANGYONGCNE 5,730 DN 70
Shinsegae 207,500 UP 3,500
DB INSURANCE 77,800 UP 800
