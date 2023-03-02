SEOUL, March 2 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Hyundai M&F INS 35,000 DN 200

Daesang 19,730 DN 220

SKNetworks 4,120 UP 5

TaihanElecWire 1,456 DN 2

KCC 256,000 UP 10,500

SKBP 65,200 DN 1,500

ORION Holdings 15,610 DN 170

HyundaiEng&Const 36,750 UP 350

CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,500 DN 450

SamsungF&MIns 218,000 UP 3,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,500 DN 70

Kogas 27,900 DN 150

DL 58,500 DN 400

Hanwha 26,400 DN 550

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,420 UP 60

KIA CORP. 77,800 UP 2,500

DB HiTek 44,750 DN 550

CJ 86,800 DN 100

LX INT 32,500 UP 1,150

DongkukStlMill 14,570 UP 880

SK hynix 88,100 DN 1,300

Youngpoong 634,000 UP 11,000

CJ LOGISTICS 83,600 UP 1,900

DOOSAN 99,700 DN 1,300

HITEJINRO 24,200 UP 300

Yuhan 52,000 DN 700

SLCORP 27,550 UP 250

Daewoong 17,000 DN 130

AmoreG 41,500 UP 1,500

HyundaiMtr 178,500 UP 2,200

POSCO CHEMICAL 218,000 DN 3,000

KAL 23,500 UP 750

TaekwangInd 787,000 UP 5,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 59,200 UP 1,100

HYUNDAI STEEL 37,250 UP 2,250

LG Corp. 83,200 UP 900

Boryung 8,970 DN 30

SSANGYONGCNE 5,730 DN 70

Shinsegae 207,500 UP 3,500

DB INSURANCE 77,800 UP 800

